WASHINGTON (AP) — With his signature domestic initiative at stake, President Joe Biden is urging Democrats to wrap up talks and bring the social services and climate change bills “over the finish line.” Biden wants agreement before he departs Thursday for global summits overseas. Tempers flared late Wednesday after a billionaires’ tax and a paid family leave program fell out of the Democrats’ sweeping bill, because Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia objected. Democrats are eyeing a new surcharge on the wealthy — 5% on incomes above $10 million to help pay for it. That's according to a person who requested anonymity to discuss the private talks.
