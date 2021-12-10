Biden will award Medal of Honor to three US soldiers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will award the Medal of Honor next week to three U.S. soldiers who fought in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the White House said Friday.
The soldiers are Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz, an Army Ranger who died after stepping between Taliban fighters and a U.S. helicopter evacuating his fellow soldiers in 2018; Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, a Special Forces soldier who fought off Taliban insurgents after massive attack in Afghanistan in 2013; and Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, 35, who suffered fatal injuries in Iraq while rescuing fellow soldiers from a burning vehicle in 2005.
The three will be recognized at a White House ceremony on Dec. 16.
Cashe will become the first Black U.S. service member to receive the Medal of Honor for actions since Vietnam, according to the White House.
