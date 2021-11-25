NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden is wishing Americans a happy and closer-to-normal Thanksgiving. It's the second Thanksgiving celebrated in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic. The president and first lady Jill Biden visited a Coast Guard station on Nantucket Island to extend Thanksgiving greetings virtually to service members around the world and chat with Coast Guard personnel. They also released a holiday greeting to Americans in a video recorded before their trip to Nantucket for the holiday. The Bidens also called in to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which resumed in full.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.