Virus Outbreak Angry At Sesame Street

FILE - Sesame Street's Big Bird participates in the ceremonial lighting of the Empire State Building in honor of Sesame Street's 50th anniversary on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in New York. When Big Bird tweeted he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, conservative politicians immediately pushed back, including Ted Cruz who grilled Big Bird for what he called “government propaganda.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 Evan Agostini

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In 1972, Big Bird lined up on `Sesame Street' to receive a measles vaccine as part of a campaign to get more youngsters inoculated against the disease. However, when that same iconic 8-foot-tall children’s character tweeted last weekend he had been vaccinated against COVID-19, conservative politicians immediately pushed back, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz who grilled Big Bird for what he called “government propaganda.” This latest fallout marked a new contentious flashpoint that’s plagued previous rollouts of the vaccine, just as the shot becomes available to children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.