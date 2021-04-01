GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Big Brothers Big Sisters says it has received a $3,500 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to help at-risk kids, according to a release.
The organization says that the grant will have a direct impact on kids in the BBBS Upstate program who have been affected by the pandemic.
BBBS Upstate CEO Charlene Cheeks shared her thoughts on the grant in the release.
“This grant will help us meet those needs by giving these kids the same meaningful mentoring experience, while staying safe using a virtual platform as an additional option to our traditional in person mentoring.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters Upstate says that it serves kids ages six through sixteen.
