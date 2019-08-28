Newberry, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the governor's office announced a planned expansion for Big Gun Robotics LLC in Newberry County.
The multi-million dollar investment is expected to create 16 new jobs over the next five years.
The company, founded in 2014, manufactures large steel assemblies for mining and heavy construction equipment like front loaders and excavators.
Company owner, Lee Norris said, “This expansion is a testament to our hard-working team and loyal customers, and it will allow Big Gun Robotics LLC to achieve greater efficiency and volume. As a company that’s proud to hire locally, this expansion will have a positive impact on the local economy. Newberry County and South Carolina have provided us with an excellent business environment and we look forward to continuing to grow here.”
The company will invest $3.6 million to purchase the property it currently sits on as well as add a 20,000-square-foot expansion to provide space for additional employees and equipment.
Individuals interested in applying can email Big Gun Robotics LLC at info@biggunrobotics.com
