(FOX CAROLINA) -- Researcher from the UK Biobank — a large, long-term biobank study that began in 2007 — found that babies born with big heads are actually likely to be smarter.
The study, which was published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, looked at the link between genes, IQ and overall health.
It found that those people who were born with big heads were significantly more likely to show greater intelligence later in life, evidenced by such achievements as earning a college degree or scoring higher on a verbal-numerical reasoning test.
But what exactly constitutes a big head? According to the study, babies with a head circumference of 12.5 to 14 inches were the most likely to be smarter.
So if you’re surprised at the size of your baby’s big cranium, have no worries, it’s probably a good thing.
