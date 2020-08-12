Charlotte, NC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday, the Big South Conference announced it's decision to delay fall sports seasons with the hopes of being able to play in the spring.
Officials say the decision has been made with the health and well-being of student-athletes in mind.
The delay will affect both men's and women's cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. In addition, fall competitions in the sports of men's and women's golf and men's and women's tennis and out of season competitions in spring sports have been suspended as well.
Football members will be allowed to participate in up to four non-conference games in the fall due to contractual obligations.
“We are all broken-hearted that we will not be able to provide competitive opportunities for Big South student-athletes this fall,” commented Commissioner Kyle Kallander. “However, the path forward must protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, and some of the current trends and unknowns with COVID-19 have made that a huge challenge. Our intention is to shift these fall seasons to the spring as we would like nothing more than to crown Big South champions in all 19 of our sports this year if possible.”
The Big South Conference is made up of Winthrop, USC Upstate, Radford, Gardner-Webb, Campbell, High Point, Charleston Southern, UNC Asheville, Longwood, Presbyterian.
Officials say institutions in the Big South Conference may continue with permissible athletic activities as defined by NCAA regulations and with the exception of fall sport competition, at their own discretion.
