GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Atlantic Coast Conference, the Southeastern Conference, and the Southern Conference on Tuesday announced that all sports activities for the rest of the 2019-20 school year are canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Below is the full statement from the ACC:
Following further consultation with the league’s member institutions, and after previously suspending all athletic activities indefinitely, the ACC has made the decision to cancel all athletic related activities including all competition and practice through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The unanimous decision was made to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19. Each institution will continue to work in accordance with its respective university and state policies related to its individual campus decisions.
“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our student-athletes as well as our fans, communities and the overall well-being of others during these uncharted times,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “We are particularly disappointed for our student-athletes and will continue to work with our membership to assess what is appropriate in the future.”
Click here for information on refunds for ACC Championship game tickets.
Here is the full statement from the SEC:
The Southeastern Conference today announced that all regular season conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled for the remainder of the 2019-20 athletic year, including all remaining SEC championship events, due to continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In addition, all spring football games are cancelled and there will be no pro days conducted by SEC institutions.
"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."
Other athletics activities, including team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, whether required or voluntary, remain suspended through at least April 15.
SEC member institutions will continue to provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.
The SEC and its member institutions will continue to communicate with public health officials and medical experts to determine the best path forward related to coronavirus pandemic.
Later Tuesday, the Southern Conference announced that by unanimous vote of the league's Council of Presidents and directors of athletics, they too would be canceling all athletics-related activities for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.
Below is a statement from Commissioner Jim Schaus:
With the recent developments during this unprecedented coronavirus crisis, the membership feels it is necessary to revise our position and cancel all athletic related activities for the spring,” Schaus said. “The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is of utmost importance and discontinuing all activities is prudent and necessary.
My heart breaks for those student-athletes who will not get the opportunity to compete in Southern Conference regular-season and championship events this year as well as some potentially in NCAA championships. However, protecting their health will always be most important and supporting their welfare our hallmark.
I am proud of our Southern Conference institutions on how we have worked together during this crisis. This has certainly been challenging, with more to come, but I know that we will persevere and return to future excellence.
On March 18, the Big South Conference announced they, too, would be canceling all athletics-related activities through the end of the school year.
"In the event a member institution reopens for the 2020 spring semester and conducts in-person, on-campus classes, any permissible athletics activities, as defined by NCAA regulations, with the exception of competition, will be at the discretion of that institution," the conference said in a statement. "Each institution will continue to work in accordance with its respective university and state policies related to its individual campus decisions."
MORE NEWS -
ESPN shares what it plans to air instead of sports
Greenville's mayor orders all restaurants to close indoor eating areas, limit service to curbside & drive-thru
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.