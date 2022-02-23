GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A makeover for the entrance to downtown Greenville could be on the horizon sooner than you think.
Tuesday evening, residents, landowners, and architects got together at Bon Secours Wellness Arena to discuss big new developments in the City of Greenville‘s Gateway Project.
It’s something to city has been talking about doing for a while, but Tuesday was the first time the public actually got to see concepts of renderings they and their partners are thinking about building in and around what is now being termed "the Gateway Corridor," including new walking and bike paths, restaurants, and entertainment venues.
The city, and the architecture firm it is working with, are also asking for your input as members of the community to tell them what you would like to see the area transformed into.
Fox Carolina spoke with Robert and Jennifer Donovan, who are part of DOM 360, a Greenville advertising firm helping fund the project to revitalize Greenville‘s Gateway. They helped to bring in the architects from Miami, who are in the process of surveying the community to get a better sense of what people desire for the particular area.
They say many in the community all share the idea that downtown Greenville is nearly perfect, with one glaring exception: its entrance. It’s a blip on the downtown landscape that has long been talked about by officials as something that needs to change.
Tuesday was the first time many saw what that change might look like.
“I think we can expect to see bike lanes, bigger sidewalks, less traffic," said Jennifer Donovan with DOM 360. “I’ve also seen some great ideas about putting in a promenade filled with retail and restaurants, and activating this entire area."
“I love the idea of having a line of trees and the median, and having a distinctive entrance to downtown," said Zach Hines, a Greenville native and also a property owner in the Gateway Corridor area.
Hines says he was excited by a lot of the ideas he heard Tuesday evening, but also knows how things work in Greenville, and says he knows this might still be a long process.
“I think that the main issue is that there are so many different property owners that just have small pieces together, that it’s going to be hard to get everybody on the exact same page," he said.
Those Fox Carolina spoke to also concede – that might be the most difficult part; getting people to agree to buy in to get this project underway. The Gateway area has both city and county lands, private property, and business owners, as well as the Greenville law-enforcement center with the Sheriff's Office and city police departments, and a historic district as well.
Developers say that they are looking to Falls Park for inspiration, because officials were able to transform that area, while preserving what needed to be preserved to keep Greenville's soul and its character.
Those Fox Carolina spoke to also say it’s still too early to tell what might happen to a building like the Law Enforcement Center if this project gets the go-ahead. But some have said it would help for a jail not to be the first thing people see when they drive into the city.
If you’d like to give your input in the survey being put out by DOM 360, which asks what you would like to see for the future of the Gateway area, you can head to greenvillegateway.com
to take their five minute questionnaire.
