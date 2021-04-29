COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A bill allowing college athletes in South Carolina to profit off their name, image, and likeness is getting closer to Governor McMaster's desk.
In a second reading on Wednesday, the South Carolina State House voted 103 to 15 to pass the bill, which players to get paid for their business deals. The state Senate approved the legislation earlier this month in a close 22 to 21 vote.
Legislators and athletic offices both say this bill will help with retention and recruitment. "I think the other part that's really important, something that South Carolina does well--and something we'd like to see from a national solution standpoint--is protection for the student athletes against unscrupulous activity from outside agents or anyone else looking to take advantage. Just making sure those things are balanced from a competitive standpoint," said Clemson University's Associate Athletic Director Jeff Kallin.
The bill is expected to receive a third reading on Thursday before being sent for a signature from the governor.
If signed by McMaster, the bill is set to go into effect on July 1, 2022.
Click here to read the bill in its entirety.
