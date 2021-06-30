PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania's highest court has overturned comedian Bill Cosby's sex assault conviction. The court said Wednesday that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. The 83-year-old Cosby has served more than two years at a state prison near Philadelphia. He has vowed to serve his full 10-year sentence rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter. Cosby, who was once beloved as "America's Dad," was charged in 2015 when a prosecutor armed with new evidence arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.
MORE NEWS: Lake Hartwell hosts 12th annual High School Fishing World Finals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.