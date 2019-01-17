COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina representative has introduced a bill that would allow police to seize a person’s guns and ammunition if that person poses a danger to himself or others.
Rep. Ivory Thigpen, a Democrat from Richland County, pre-filed House Bill H. 3275 in December and it was referred to a committee on Jan. 8.
The bill would give a solicitor, assistant solicitor, or two law enforcement officers the ability to seek a warrant to seize guns and ammo if they have probable cause that the gun owner poses a risk of imminent personal injury to himself or to other individuals.
The bill states the judge who issues the warrant should consider multiple factors in determining probable cause for the seizure, including:
- Recent threats or acts of violence by the person directed toward other persons;
- Recent threats or acts of violence by the person directed toward himself;
- Recent acts of cruelty to animals by the person;
If the judge grants the warrant and police seize a person’s guns, the bill states a probate court hearing must be held within seven days of the seizure to determine if the guns should be returned, held by the state for up to one year, or transferred under any applicable state or federal law. If the convincing evidence is demonstrated in the hearing that the person poses a risk of imminent injury to himself or others, the court will notify the Department of Mental Health to take appropriate action.
Read the full text of the bill here:
