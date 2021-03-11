GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the South Carolina House voted to move forward a plan to allow home delivery of beer and wine.
The bill would allow a retail dealer licensed to sell beer and wine in South Carolina to use a delivery service, or its own employees, to deliver either wine and/or beer.
"That is the future I believe. You can get anything delivered to your house anymore, groceries, you can get a brand new car delivered to your house, so why not beer. As long as, you know, they go through the right things, no underage people get it then I don't see the harm in it," said Cole Allison from Spartanburg.
Owner and Head Brew Manager at Thomas Creek Brewery Tom Davis says sales of their beer to other retail locations has increased through the pandemic, but they've been hit harder in the loss of revenue from people coming to the taproom.
Davis says if breweries would be allowed to deliver their bottled and canned beer direct to customers, it could help them recover faster from the pandemic.
"I think it would increase sales to direct-to-customers, obviously. As long as it's not a delivery service that we are supplying. Then like Uber Eats or something like that would be very advantageous for that kind of process and I think it would help," he explained.
Laurann Walker, Owner of Empire Spirits in Greenville, believes having delivery would not be a big boost for her small business and she has some questions.
"My first question would be how do you verify the age. I understand they're going to be scanning the IDs, but how do you know it's the right person that has the right ID when you're delivering it," said Walker.
Under the bill, the delivery person would have to be 21 years or older, with no criminal background, and undergo training.
While the person receiving the beer or wine delivery must also be 21 years or older, have proper identification, and appear to not be intoxicated at the time of the delivery.
There would be a limit to how much you could have delivered each day, it's up to two cases of beer and 12 bottles of wine per person.
There are also some locations where delivery of beer or wine would not be allowed, such as a church, playground, school, or at residence hall or dorm on a college or university campus.
The bill does have another reading in front of the House before it moves to the Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.