COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, a state lawmaker introduced a bill that would allow businesses to publicly promote and display the number of their employee who have been fully vaccinated.
Senator Marlon Kimpson proposed the legislation to allow businesses to display a sign, decal, or other media on the their premises with the percentage of employees who have been fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus. The bill would also require businesses to disclose that percentage if requested by patrons.
Kimpson said, "Whether those businesses choose to advocate for their employees to get vaccinated, or require masks, or create a safe environment is up to them, but this puts the power of informed choice back in the hands of customers."
In response to the legislation, Governor Henry McMaster's office said the bill is an "ill-conceived, unconstitutional attempt to put government squarely in the middle of the relationship between a business and its customers. It threatens personal liberty and places a ludicrous burden on business owners".
The governor's office said they do not expect this legislation to have much success and that the governor will fight against it if it does.
Read the legislation in its entirety here.
