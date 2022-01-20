It could soon be illegal to even have your phone in your hand when you drive. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel took a look at the new proposal,.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - It's already illegal to text and drive in South Carolina but a bill just passed through the House that would ban holding your phone while driving entirely.

The South Carolina Hands Free Bill builds on the texting while driving ban and replaces the original $25 dollars fine with a tiered approach. The first offense would cost $100 dollars and then you could be fined $300 dollars each additional time after.

Drivers would also get two points against their driver's license. More than 12 points and you could lose your license. 

The bill would still allow drivers to use blue tooth or speaker phone if the bill is passed but for now it heads to the Senate. 

