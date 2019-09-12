Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, the U.S. House passed a bill with bipartisan support to ban offshore drilling and seismic testing in South Carolina.
The amended bill blocks offshore drilling and testing along the entire Atlantic coast of the U.S. The bill was first introduced by Representative Joe Cunningham from South Carolina's First Congressional District.
Officials with the Conservation Voters of South Carolina (CVSC) say the vote shows strong support for protecting our coasts from additional offshore drilling activities.
“Congress joins local leaders from every South Carolina coastal community, a strong bipartisan coalition at the SC General Assembly, and our Governor and State Attorney General, who have all taken decisive action against offshore drilling,” said John Tynan, Executive Director of the CVSC.
With the bill passing the U.S. House, it will now move on to the U.S. Senate.
