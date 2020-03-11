COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A bill requiring state police to set up a system to track evidence collected during sexual assault investigations has received key approval in the state Senate.
Currently in South Carolina there is no system to track the evidence, called rape kits, and victims often have no idea if police have tested the evidence.
The House passed the bill to create the database last year. The Senate version made small changes like moving the date to start the database to 2022 and shielding victim information from becoming public.
The House will either accept the changes or the two chambers will have to negotiate.
