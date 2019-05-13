Former GVL Mayor, Bill Workman

Former Greenville Mayor Bill Workman passed away at the age of 78. 

 Source: City of Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Former Greenville Mayor, Bill Workman, passed away Sunday in Walterboro, South Carolina, according to an obituary.

He was 78 years old. 

William D. Workman III, a South Carolina native, played many roles. Graduating from the Citadel in 1961, Workman continued serving for the U.S. Army for several years. 

He then began his professional career as a journalist, eventually finding himself in Greenville. Workman climbed the ladder, and soon began working in economic development. 

His political career boomed - and he soon took the role of Greenville Mayor, serving from 1983-1995. 

Workman is survived by his wife, two sons, three step-daughters and ten grandchildren. 

The former mayor will be laid to rest at a graveside service on Thursday, May 16 at the Live Oak Cemetery at 3 p.m.

MORE NEWS: 

Victim of weekend Greenville shooting was preparing to graduate from Southside High School in June

16-year-old from Simpsonville is first male gymnast in SC history to qualify for National Championship, gym says

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.