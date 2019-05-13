GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Former Greenville Mayor, Bill Workman, passed away Sunday in Walterboro, South Carolina, according to an obituary.
He was 78 years old.
William D. Workman III, a South Carolina native, played many roles. Graduating from the Citadel in 1961, Workman continued serving for the U.S. Army for several years.
He then began his professional career as a journalist, eventually finding himself in Greenville. Workman climbed the ladder, and soon began working in economic development.
His political career boomed - and he soon took the role of Greenville Mayor, serving from 1983-1995.
Workman is survived by his wife, two sons, three step-daughters and ten grandchildren.
The former mayor will be laid to rest at a graveside service on Thursday, May 16 at the Live Oak Cemetery at 3 p.m.
MORE NEWS:
Victim of weekend Greenville shooting was preparing to graduate from Southside High School in June
16-year-old from Simpsonville is first male gymnast in SC history to qualify for National Championship, gym says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.