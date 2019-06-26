ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - In a time of heartbreak, the community in Anderson came together to mourn the loss of a young life, and to call on justice for Ja'Naiya Scott.
A vigil held Wednesday evening saw a sea of purple take over Linley Park. Loved ones brought balloons to release, and music and speeches continued to honor a sweet girl's impact on those around her. But the inevitable truth we must face is made apparent still at gatherings like this: Ja'Naiya Scott will need to be laid to rest, something her family doesn't want to do nor expect to do at all.
However, at the vigil, people in attendance learned that part of the pain of planning a funeral would be taken care of: the price for it.
Organizers at the vigil announced that Shaq Lawson, a defensive end for the Buffalo Bills and a former Clemson Tiger, would pay for Ja'Naiya's funeral in full. FOX Carolina later got the confirmation from Lawson himself.
Lawson is originally from Central, starting his football career at D.W. Daniel High School. He then went on to play for Clemson, and in 2016 was drafted by the Bills in the first round.
