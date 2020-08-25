WASHINGTON (AP) — A granddaughter of the late evangelist Billy Graham says President Donald Trump is the only choice for voters of faith, adding that the Democratic ticket “leaves no room” for them.
Cissie Graham Lynch portrayed the Obama administration as one in which religious freedoms “were under attack.” But with Trump's election, Lynch said “people of faith suddenly had a fierce advocate in the White House,” citing the appointment of judges “who respect the First Amendment.”
Lynch spoke Tuesday night during the Republican National Convention. She says the “Biden-Harris vision for America leaves no room for people of faith.“
Later, Trump’s daughter Tiffany attributed a litany of characteristics to her father’s supporters, saying “We believe in freedom of religion for all faiths.”
Trump has courted religious voters, seeking to portray Democrats as a threat to religious freedom. Evangelicals for Trump hosts weekly prayer calls. Vice President Mike Pence — a born-again Christian with a long track record in allying with fellow conservative evangelicals — has participated in a faith-centered tour in several battleground states.
The campaign also courts Roman Catholic voters and practitioners in a variety of other faiths.
