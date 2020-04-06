CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association said Monday that Will Graham, grandson of the late evangelist Billy Graham, will "proclaim a hope-filled Gospel message on Good Friday" from the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, which will be live-streamed on several platforms.
"As we contemplate Jesus’ death on the cross – which we commemorate on Good Friday – it certainly didn’t seem ‘good’ at the time. Darkness thought it had won. However, Christ conquered the grave and triumphantly rose again,” said Graham in a news release. “This year things seem bleak, but we know that Jesus’ sacrifice and victory means that our present struggles aren’t the end of the story. We can find lasting peace and eternal hope in Him, even when the world around us is in turmoil.”
The message will be streamed at 4 p.m. on Friday on multiple Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Facebook pages, including Graham’s page: www.Facebook.com/WillGraham4 and at www.WillGrahamLive.com.
Graham will be joined by Nashville-based recording artist and worship leader, Aaron Shust during Friday's message.
Will Graham is Franklin Graham's oldest son and the executive director of the Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove.
