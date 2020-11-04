Santa Claus delivers Christmas tree to Biltmore Estate

Santa Claus delviered the 35-foot tree in a horse-drawn carriage in 2019. (File/ FOX Carolina)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Biltmore Estate said a Christmas tradition at the mansion will be a virtual one this year.

Biltmore said the annual Christmas tree installation will be live streamed on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

A 35-foot Fraser fir will be raised and decorated in the Banquet Hall.

The event will be streamed on Biltmore's Facebook and YouTube pages.

