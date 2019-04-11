Biltmore Forest, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Biltmore Forest Police Department and Asheville Police Department said they are working to determine if two recent child abduction attempts are connected.
Biltmore Forest officers said Thursday that an attempted child abduction occurred at Carolina Day School on Monday April.
According to police, the student reported on Wednesday that a female in her 50s driving a silver sedan asked the student to get into her car.
After that incident, Police want to remind parents to talk to children about being aware of their surroundings and to not get into vehicles with strangers.
Asheville police are also investigating an incident from April 1, in which a woman in her 60s reportedly tried to entice a child to enter a gray sedan with a Tennessee license plate.
READ MORE ON THAT CASE: Asheville Police searching for vehicle after possible attempted child abduction
