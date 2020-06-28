BILTMORE FOREST, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Biltmore Forest residents needed call on Buncombe County Sheriff's Office temporarily on Sunday for any police needs.
Biltmore Forest PD sent out an alert Sunday evening indicating their phone lines are down, but were working on resolving the issue. Residents could still call 911 for emergencies.
Service was restored before 9 p.m.
