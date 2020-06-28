BILTMORE FOREST, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Biltmore Forest residents will need to call on Buncombe County Sheriff's Office if they need police for any calls temporarily.
Biltmore Forest PD sent out an alert Sunday evening indicating their phone lines are down, but are working on resolving the issue. Residents can still call 911 for emergencies.
Anything that demands police should be directed to BCSO at 828-260-6670. BFPD says BCSO will then get in touch with them to get the call handled.
BFPD promises an update once the issue is resolved.
