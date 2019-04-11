Biltmore Forest, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Biltmore Forest Police Department Chief Chris Beddingfield said he does not believe an attempted child abduction reported in his town and a recent incident in Asheville are connected, even though the descriptions of the suspect and vehicle are similar.
Biltmore Forest officers said Thursday that an attempted child abduction occurred at Carolina Day School on Monday April.
According to police, the student reported on Wednesday that a female in her 50s driving a silver sedan asked an 8th grade student to get into her car.
After that incident, Police want to remind parents to talk to children about being aware of their surroundings and to not get into vehicles with strangers.
Asheville police are also investigating an incident from April 1, in which a woman in her 60s reportedly tried to entice a child to enter a gray sedan with a Tennessee license plate.
Chief Beddingfield said he doesn't think the two cases are related, at this point.
"The vehicle and person description was similar but not identical to another like incident that occurred in Northern Asheville a week or so ago," Beddingfield stated in an email. "We are following up on preliminary information that is currently leading us to believe that the two incidents are not related. We currently have extra police coverage at the school and are reminding/asking parents to remind their children to be alert and vigilant to their surroundings, never get into vehicles with a stranger and to travel in numbers if possible for safety. "
READ MORE ON THE ASHEVILLE CASE: Asheville Police searching for vehicle after possible attempted child abduction
