Biltmore Forest, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Biltmore Forest Police Department said that on Monday April 8, an attempted child abduction occurred at Carolina Day School.
According to police, the student reported on Wednesday that a female in her 50's driving a silver sedan asked the student to get into her car.
Police want to remind parents to talk to children about being aware of their surroundings and to not get into vehicles with strangers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.