ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Biltmore Estate has started their Christmas season with a virtual raising of their 35-foot tall and 3,000 pound Christmas tree.
The 3,000 pound Fraser fir tree will reside in the Banquet Hall as the estate's grand holiday centerpiece, according to estate officials. This Christmas tree comes from Andrews Nursery in Newland, North Carolina, a family farm that has been supplying Biltmore’s Christmas trees for more than 40 years.
Christmas at Biltmore and Candlelight Christmas Evenings will start Friday, Nov. 5 and go until Jan. 9, 2022.
New this year is Van Gogh Alive, the first of three multi-sensory digital art exhibitions in a year-long series. The will open Nov. 5 and run through March 5, 2022.
For tickets to the Biltmore, click here.
"We look forward to sharing the warm welcome and spirit of this special season with you and your loved ones", the estate wrote on their Facebook page.
