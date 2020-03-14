MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) Bintime, a company offering new products to customers at low-rates during, says that they're expanding due to a rise in popularity at its Taylors location.
The company wants to not only move to a larger location, but a more convenient place within the Upstate. The owners, Geoffrey Norman and Jay Salisbury, feel the move will "better serve their customers."
Starting in April, Bintime shoppers can find the store at 129 W. Butler Road in Mauldin. The new location is about double the size of the current Taylors store, and provides much more parking for customers.
According to a press release, the bigger store will also include the expansion of the sales floor with additional bins to accommodate guests.
Bintime stocks their stores with brand-new items every Saturday and Sunday. The products are sold on a first-come-first-serve basis. Every item not sold over the weekend is then discounted on Monday and Tuesday.
There's currently another Bintime location in Anderson.
MORE NEWS:
Apple temporarily shuts stores outside Greater China
'Frozen 2' to stream on Disney+ three months early. You're welcome, parents
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.