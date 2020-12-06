RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is unveiling a bipartisan commission he hopes will plow aside past acrimony with the Republican-controlled General Assembly and improve health care access through legislation next year.
The North Carolina Council for Health Care Coverage held its first meeting on Friday, with big names from health care, business and state government serving.
Cooper tried to get Medicaid expansion approved in his first term but was blocked by Republicans.
Cooper told The Associated Press he believes there are core principles on health care access all can agree to. Republicans are cautious about participating but believe there are useful alternatives to expansion.
