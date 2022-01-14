CLEMSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A wild duck harvested by a hunter is infected with the Eurasian H5 type of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), according to Clemson officials.
The American wigeon bird was tested by the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center in Columbia and the diagnosis was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS).
This type of HPAI virus can be a danger to the poultry industry, but low risk to people.
“We’re asking that anyone involved with poultry or egg production, from large farms all the way down to backyard flocks, review their biosecurity practices to assure the health of their birds,” said State Veterinarian Michael J. Neault in a press release who directs Clemson Livestock Poultry Health, which includes the Veterinary Diagnostic Center.
The USDA Veterinary and Wildlife Services recommends hunters and others to take precautions to protect themselves and the domestic birds they may encounter from the virus by doing the following:
- Do not harvest or handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead.
- Dress your game birds in the field whenever possible. If you must dress birds at home, clean them in an area in which your poultry and pet birds have no access.
- Keep a separate pair of shoes to wear only in your game cleaning area. If this is not possible, wear rubber footwear and clean/disinfect your shoes before entering or leaving the area.
- Do not eat, drink or smoke while cleaning game.
- Always wear rubber gloves while cleaning game or cleaning bird feeders.
- Wash hands with soap and water immediately after handling game or cleaning bird feeders. If soap and water are not available, use alcohol wipes.
- Use dedicated tools for cleaning game, whether in the field or at home. Do not use those tools around your poultry or pet birds.
- Wash all tools and work surfaces with soap and water and then disinfect them.
- Avoid cross-contamination. Keep uncooked game in a separate container, away from cooked or ready-to-eat foods.
- Cook game meat thoroughly; poultry should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit to kill disease organisms and parasites.
- Double bag the offal and feathers. Tie the inner bag; be sure to take off your rubber gloves and leave them in the outer bag before tying it closed.
- Place the bag in a trash can that poultry and pet birds cannot access. This trash can should also be secure against access by children, pets or other animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.