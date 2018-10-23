SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County District Two confirmed a bird found the property of a middle school tested positive for West Nile Virus.
The district said a dead bird that was found on the entry road to Rainbow Lake Middle School on Oct. 14 was submitted to DHEC for testing.
It was confirmed Tuesday that the bird tested positive for West Nile.
According to the district, local officials will spray for mosquitoes covering a half-mile radius around the intersection of Rainbow Lake Road and River Oak Road.
The spraying will take place Thursday between 6:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
