Family and friends held a 5th birthday party on Sunday for Riley Faith, an Upstate girl battling pediatric cancer.
According to a post on the Team Riley Faith Facebook page, the party included a petting zoo, inflatables and Bruster's ice cream. The post adds that a parade was held near the Simpsonville City park at 4:00 as part of the party.
A picture from a 5th birthday party for Riley Faith, a child battling cancer (Scott Freund, April 2, 2021)
Matthew Steep, Riley's Father, said at the party, "through FB groups we’re able to contact a lot of other families battling adrenal cancer and some of the world experts e we were able to get in touch with, which leads us to Memorial Sloan Kederin. So she’s doing a lot better and just playing like a normal kid and everything, so it’s good to enjoy that.”
