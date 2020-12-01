Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Local restaurants and Bite Squad are teaming up this holiday season to provide support to area food banks in need of donations.
Demand has spiked at food banks and pantries as the COVID-19 crisis continues. Organizers of both say they fear demand could exceed supply this Christmas season.
With that in mind, Bite Squad has partnered with these Greenville restaurants for the food drive:
- Southern Fried Green Tomatoes (1175 Woods Crossing Rd. #8)
- Thai Jing (3795 E North St.)
- Stax Omega Diner and Bakery (72 Orchard Park Dr #3529)
- Local Cue Sports Bar (30 Orchard Park Dr Suite 7)
Food can be dropped off in donation bins at each business beginning today and running through December 23 during regular business hours.
The most-needed food bank items include proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables, and bottled water.
“From the very beginning, Bite Squad has placed a special emphasis on being part of the communities we serve, doing what it takes to help when we are needed,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO. “These are unprecedented times during which individuals and families face the real possibility of going hungry for the first time in their lives. We want to assist as many people as we possibly can, and the Bite Squad Holiday Food Drive is a way to do just that.”
More news: 20th Annual Blood Drive in honor of Trooper Eric Nicholson happening December 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.