SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) On-demand restaurant delivery service, Bite Squad, is holding a summer food drive benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
“During the summer months, 1 in 5 children in our territory are food insecure and that simply means they don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” said Myra Jones, from Second Harvest Food Bank in Spartanburg. “During the summer they are really struggling with who am I going to get my meals from and how am I going to get fed today.”
Suggested donations include shelf-stable items such as, canned fish or meat, peanut butter, canned low-sodium soups or stews, canned or dry beans, canned fruits in juice or canned low-sodium vegetables.
Between June 3-16, guests who donate shelf-stable food items will receive a free delivery coupon for their next Bite Squad order.
In addition to accepting donations during deliveries and at select partner restaurants, Bite Squad will also donate 10 percent of June sales (*up to $5,000) from the Spartanburg region to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.
Donations will also be accepted by the following local restaurant partners:
- The Beacon Drive-In
- Wayback Burgers
- Little Pigs BBQ
- Miami Grill
- Mellow Mushroom
- Antonino Bertolo’s Pizza
- Wings Etc.
- Thai Taste
- Carolina Barbecue
- Firehouse Subs
- Burrito Hub
- Bubba’s BBQ & Bash
Community members are invited to join the Bite Squad team at The Beacon Drive-In (255 John B White Sr. Blvd.) on June 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where there will be food, music and prizes for those who bring donations.
According to a press release, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina annually distributes almost 60 million pounds of food and other household items throughout their 19-county service region. 23 million pounds of that distribution is fresh produce, dairy and meat.
