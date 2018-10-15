Greenville, S.C -
Picture this, it's 1989 and artist Biz Markie has just dropped his hip hop anthem "Just a friend" and it has taken over music charts everywhere. This anthem will go on to make VH1's list of 100 greatest hip-hop songs of all time. Fast forward, its 2018 and the hit 90's artist is coming to Greenville, SC in November.
The Memorial Day Getaway will present the nationally known artist and DJ Biz Markie on November third at 8pm at the Firmament Greenville, SC. The opening act will be DJ Flemingo from Atlanta, GA.
Tickets are only $25 each or $30 each the day of the show.
Meet and greet tickets are also available at www.firmamentgvl.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.