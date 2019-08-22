GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are working to extinguish a car fire on Bob Jones University's campus Thursday evening.
Dispatchers first confirmed to FOX Carolina a fire was reported in the carport of a home on Sennet Drive. BJU chief of staff Randy Page confirmed a car caught fire inside the carport and that the carport was burning. We're told Greenville FD and Greenville PD were both on scene.
Page later gave more details, saying the fire broke out just before 10pm and that residents at the home tried to douse the flames to no avail. Greenville FD was called to the scene, and Page commended the department's quick response.
While damage to the actual home is unknown, Page reports no injuries, and that the university is assessing the residents' housing needs. Temporary housing for them has been secured.
