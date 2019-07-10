GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Lake Conestee Nature Park announced on their Facebook page that a park goer reported seeing a bear on Tuesday.
According to the post, someone reported seeing a black bear in the area. Just last week, the park said someone reported observing bear scat.
While staff have not confirmed a sighting, they say juvenile bears are known to wander the park around this time of year.
"So, if you see a bear, or scat, or tracks or even a clown in a bear suit, please let us know," the post read.
The park urges the public to take precautions in the case they are to encounter a bear. The first step is to not approach the animal - in most cases, they will simply go on with their day.
The park asks that if anyone is to see a bear in the area, please snap a photo and alert staff to the relative location the bear was spotted.
You can contact them at (864) 277-2004.
Not sure how to be BEAR WISE? Check out this link that includes great tips on how to be safe in the case you see a bear.
