GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- You don't have to wait until the day after Thanksgiving anymore to get those Black Friday deals, but that didn't stop hundreds of people from coming out to Haywood Mall this morning looking for a bargain.
Many of them say it's not about getting the deals -- it's about tradition.
"Even though we already did some shopping online, we still like being out and about. We just love being together," said Kim Jones, who was out shopping with her daughters, sister and other family members.
Lisa Hughey has come out with her sister and mom for at least 25 years.
"There's nothing like being with our mom," she said. "This is something we have loved to do every year and she's our best friend and it just gets better every year."
Haywood Mall is open until 10 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.