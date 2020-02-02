(FOX Carolina) February is Black History Month - and there will be several events happening near us that will remember our country's past, celebrate the present, and inspire the future.
Here's a list of Black History Month events we are aware of:
Thursday, February 6: Call My Name Exhibition
- 12-3 p.m. on the third floor of Clemson University's Cooper Library
Saturday, February 8: Sound Off Party
- 10 p.m. - 12 a.m. in Clemson University's Barnes Center
Sunday, February 9: African American History Month Celebration and Observance
- 3 p.m. at First Christian Church on Edwards Road in Greenville
- Register here
Tuesday, February 11: Call My Name Heritage Tour
- 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. in Clemson University's Hendrix Student Center Lobby
- Reservations are required. To register, click here.
Thursday, February 13: Ancestry at the Library
- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Cooper Library's Brown Room at Clemson University
Sunday, February 16: Soul Food Sunday
- 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Clemson University's Reeves Recruitment Space in the West End Zone
- For non-student-athletes and student-athletes
- Reservation information forthcoming
Monday, February 17: One Voice: A Black History Narrative
- 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Children's Museum of the Upstate in Greenville
- Get tickets here
Tuesday, February 18-20: CAFLS Black History Experience
Thursday, February 20: Red, Black and Blue
- 6 p.m. in Clemson University's Daniel Hall, room 100
Saturday, February 22: NAACP Black History Festival
- 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at USC Upstate's HEC Gym
- Get tickets here
Wednesday, February 26: Game Night
- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Clemson University's Union Underground Recreation Center
Wednesday, February 26: Legacies of Protest: From Civil Rights to Black Lives Matter
- All day exhibition held in the breezeway of the 4th floor of Cooper Library
Thursday, February 27: Black History Month Keynote: Michael Sam
- 6 p.m. at Clemson University's Visitors Center Auditorium
Do you know of other events happening in the Upstate or WNC? Send us an email at foxcarolinanew@foxcarolina.com with the information and we'll add it to the list!
