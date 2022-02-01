Brandon Coleman is a product of the Phillis Wheatley Community Center.
"I cultivated my playing gift here. My singing ability was cultivated here. My ability to speak and articulate started here and just a passion to really help people from working here at Phillis Wheatley," Coleman said.
Coleman says he started his love of the arts at age 11. The piano he used to learn how to play is still there.
“What Phillis Wheatley offers is an opportunity and a space for the multitude to come together, to brainstorm together, to create together," said Coleman.
Executive Director Randy Jackson says Duckett had a vision to create a safe place for little Black girls.
"Hattie Logan Duckett was really looking to help mostly the young African-American females," Jackson said, "However, since she was doing such a good job with helping young African-American females, the young men started wondering, 'OK what about us?'”
Duckett created a place for African American leaders to meet. It later branched into arts and recreational activities for the entire community.
“It was a little white house. Phyllis Wheatley started out on Broad Street, And then, in 1975, we moved to the center here," Jackson said.
The center will celebrate 102 years this year, and it all started from instrumental Black women.
“A lot of advancements and the back of America was pushed forward and cultivated by our black sisters," said Coleman.
Now, Coleman has come full circle, ready to continue the legacy as the theatre director.
"The Upstate knows the necessity of a place like this. I do, because I'm a by-product of it," Coleman said.
The Phillis Wheatley Center is accepting donations to keep these programs going. And they are open for enrollment into their arts programs.
Visit their website here
. Donate here
. And learn more about their campaign here
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.