GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Black History Month kicked off Tuesday in the United States. This is a time when many historical figures are remembered for the contributions and sacrifices made to society. However, not all are remembered in the national spotlight.
In Cherokee County, leaders are bringing to forefront those who made a difference locally, pushing to keep the history alive.
Wilbert Jamison, President of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Cherokee County Chapter, said it's almost like "out of sight, out of mind" because many of the trail blazers have died and not everyone remembers or knows the very people who made a difference.
"When you have folks that lived in the place you live in; have the same blood, so to speak, that's running through your blood, those things are very impactful and inspiring."
Through the exhibit, this year, the bring more attention to what once the Black Business District was and the Tank Branch.
"Basically, how the Black population were able to own property, they were able to own their own land, their own houses," said Missy Reid Norris, Gaffney City Councilwoman.
A historical figure, Dr. Clarence Norris is observed as the first black doctor in the area who owned 65 acres of land where many buildings were constructed. He as someone who care a great deal for Gaffney and advocated for more people of color in positions of authority.
"We're resurrecting to show, Dr. Norris is the one responsible for the Black Business District," said Jamison.
"We had a lot of doctors, we had dentists; that was a place where we traded with people. Glymp's Market was very instrumental in that area," said Norris
Clarence Glymp Sr., a name recently brought back into the spotlight as Gaffney City Council works to name a new park after the former businessman.
Glymp had ambition for political office but was deterred because of local Klu Klux Klan.
Leaders today understand to task at hand to not let history be forgotten.
"Go back and just remember where we came from," said Jordan Phillips, a Historian with the Gaffney Preservation an Revitalization Coalition. "Not just you live in a small town, and nothing happened here. A lot happened here."
But the most important thing to remember is those honored in the exhibit sparked changed.
"And they also were active in their community, making their community better," said Jamison.
The Black History Exhibit is open to the public Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
It ends February 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.