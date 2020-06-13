GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A new mural has popped up on E. Faris Road in Greenville on Saturday.
The mural depicts George Floyd and other victims of police brutality.
The artwork was unveiled on Saturday, June 13.
Joey Withinarts is the artist, and he told FOX Carolina crews it took him around 3 days to finish the painting.
Folks gathered to honor the artwork with flowers, and a celebration held in front of the mural.
MORE NEWS - Clemson athletes to lead peaceful demonstration, two mile march on Saturday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.