BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Black Mountain Police department is asking for information on the whereabouts of a missing girl that they say ran away from home in the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to a Facebook post from Black Mountain PD, Carley Diane Roberts could be in the Mars Hill or Marshall area. Police suggest that Roberts could also be in the Leicester area of Buncombe County.
Anyone with information on Roberts' whereabouts is asked to call Detective Tim Teves at (828)-419-9350 or the Buncombe Communications at (828)250-6670.
