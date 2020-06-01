MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says one of their K9 deputies assisted in the arrest of a woman after various drugs were discovered in the vehicle she was occupying.
On May 13 around 6:15 p.m., deputies were called to US 221 North after receiving a call about someone in a car who appeared to be under the influence of something.
Responding deputies say K9 Loki performed a free air sniff, and alerted them to the driver's side door. A search of the vehicle yielded the discovery of 6.8 grams of marijuana and 1.6 grams of methamphetamine.
Deputies charged Caitlin Rose May Cook, 29, of Black Mountain with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
