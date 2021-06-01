BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina)- A Black Mountain World War II veteran was honored on Tuesday by the Consulate General of France with the French Legion of Honor, which is the highest merit in France, according to a release form the Consulate General.
Earl H. Snypes was bestowed with the award for his service as a light mortar crewman in the 26 Infantry of the U.S. Army where he participated in the Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns during the Second World War, according to the release.
The Legion of Honor is bestowed upon French citizens as well as foreign nationals that served France or the ideals that it upholds, the release says. This includes individuals that have contributed to the nation professionally as well as veterans that risked their lives fighting in France during World War II, according to the release.
Recipients of the award are designated by French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the Consulate General.
The release says that other notable recipients of the award include Dwight D. Eisenhower and Douglas MacAruthur, both generals during World War II.
MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies body of homicide victim found near Parker Rd. in Enoree
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.