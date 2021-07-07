CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Black students and faculty at the University of North Carolina say the handling of the Nikole Hannah-Jones tenure case is yet another example of the institution’s failure to welcome and support scholars and students of color. Black students and faculty say that without meaningful self-examination and actionable change by the university, UNC risks its ability to recruit and retain students and faculty of color. Hannah-Jones announced Tuesday that she would decline an offer of tenure at UNC after a donor raised concerns that led to the Board of Trustees declining to vote on granting her tenure.
