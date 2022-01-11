CULLOWHEE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Black Violin is bringing their genre-bending original compositions to Western Carolina University this February!
Classically trained violist and violinist Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus form Black Violin to combine their classical training and hip-hop influences to create multi-genre sound that is often described as “classical boom.”
The two will perform at the Bardo Arts Center Performance Hall on campus Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Baptiste and Marcus first met in orchestra class at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, FL., becoming classically trained on the violin and viola through their high school and college careers.
After college, the two came together to produce beats for South Florida rappers and began building an audience in local clubs.
The two later went on to win Showtime at the Apollo in 2005 and then sold-out headline performances at venues across the country, including a sold out two-night headline run at The Kennedy Center in 2018.
To buy tickets for the performance, click here. You can also call the box office at 828-227-2479.
