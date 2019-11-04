FILE- In this May 27, 2011 file photo, a 3,000 pound anchor from what is believed to be the wreck of the pirate Blackbeard's flagship, the Queen Anne's Revenge, is recovered from the ocean where it has been since 1718, in Beaufort Inlet, in Carteret County N.C. John Masters of Florida-based Intersal Inc. says he plans to seek $140 million in damages from the state following the ruling from the North Carolina Supreme Court that the case must return to Business Court. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)